The No Rules Riders - Forever Lost Chapter will host their 2nd annual Bike Show Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th in the parking lot at the AmericInn of Wyndham of Valley City

The group organizer, Nick Day, tells the Times-Record that the group plans to make a donation, from the show, to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition (NDSPC). He said that there will also be a raffle with more information to come, closer to the show date.

