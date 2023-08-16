The No Rules Riders - Forever Lost Chapter will host their 2nd annual Bike Show Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th in the parking lot at the AmericInn of Wyndham of Valley City
The group organizer, Nick Day, tells the Times-Record that the group plans to make a donation, from the show, to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition (NDSPC). He said that there will also be a raffle with more information to come, closer to the show date.
Both days visitors will have the chance to see all makes and models of vehicles and bikes on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Setup will begin Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m. Each vehicle and bike entry will be given two free additional passes to the show.
Winner will be announced during awards ceremony Sunday, August 20 at 3 p.m.
Nick says that if someone is interested in entering their car, truck or motorcycle into the show to stop in at the AmericInn front desk to register.
Admission is $10 per person, kids 5 and under are free. Bike entry fee $15, car or truck entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Vendors are welcomed for the event, there is a $50 fee per vendor.
For more information contact Nick at 701-890-6328.