Pressure cooker workshop hopes to encourage more family dinners
Hoping to encourage and enable more family dinners, the North Dakota State University Extension and the Barnes County Public Library have joined forces to take pressure off the family chef – with the help of multi-pressure cookers.
The next class is scheduled for January 25 at 4:30 p.m. The classes are held in the basement of the Barnes County Courthouse. Future classes will be held on February 8 and 22 and March 8 and 29. Additionally, NDSU is also putting on a teen baking class at the same location on January 18, February 15, March 22 and April 19.
