One of the most popular events at the annual North Dakota Winter Show is the horse pull, a competition that challenges both drivers and draft horses to know their limits and push them in order to gain glory and prestige on the hallowed arena grounds within the Winter Show Events Center, where horse pulls have been an element since the earliest days of the now 85-year-old event.
The percentage pull calculates what percentage of the horse’s actual weight is being pulled, whereas the straight weight pull simply ranks the team based on the sheer volume of weight that is pulled. The teamsters must choose which judging metric they want to go by the morning of the event. Successfully completing a pull earns a certain amount of points, but even if the pull is incomplete, points are awarded based on the distance achieved.
Watch for results in upcoming Times-Record edition.