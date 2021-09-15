North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler was recently at Valley City High School’s Hi-Liner Activity Center. She joined students, teachers, staff and administrators for a celebratory ceremony honoring Matt Nielson, 11th and 12th grade science teacher, who has been named a semi-finalist for the 2022 ND Teacher of the Year Award.
Baesler recognized Nielson on behalf of the state of North Dakota for being one of four semi-finalists, who were drawn from the group of 40 County Teachers of the Year selected in May 2021.
