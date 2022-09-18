NextBlue Of North Dakota Logo

FARGO, N.D. – NextBlue of North Dakota Medicare Advantage plans will be available to seniors in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota beginning in January. NextBlue, an affiliate of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND), offers seniors one, easy-to-manage plan with low premiums with rich benefits.

NextBlue plans combine Original Medicare Part A and B coverage with prescription drug coverage (Part D), along with many extra benefits not covered by traditional Medicare (i.e., routine vision and eyewear coverage, dental coverage, hearing aids, fitness center memberships, over-the-counter medications/supplies, and clinical support). One comprehensive, easy-to-use plan made specifically for North Dakotans.

