FARGO, N.D. – NextBlue of North Dakota Medicare Advantage plans will be available to seniors in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota beginning in January. NextBlue, an affiliate of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND), offers seniors one, easy-to-manage plan with low premiums with rich benefits.
NextBlue plans combine Original Medicare Part A and B coverage with prescription drug coverage (Part D), along with many extra benefits not covered by traditional Medicare (i.e., routine vision and eyewear coverage, dental coverage, hearing aids, fitness center memberships, over-the-counter medications/supplies, and clinical support). One comprehensive, easy-to-use plan made specifically for North Dakotans.
NextBlue's network of participating providers continues to grow as well. The network includes most major health systems, including Altru Health System, Trinity Health, Essentia Health, Sanford Health and many other key critical access hospitals and providers throughout the state. In addition, members have access to the national BCBS provider network.
"In almost every corner of the state, seniors in North Dakota who want a Medicare plan have a full suite of options from Blue, from NextBlue Medicare Advantage plans to BCBSND Supplement plans," shared Dan Conrad, BCBSND President & CEO. It's never been easier to keep the Blue coverage you know and trust."
Beth West, NextBlue President, said, "Our plan is for continued expansion and growth, with the ultimate goal of offering valuable Medicare Advantage plans to those eligible for Medicare across the state."
For more information, please visit NextBlueND.com, call 1-844-753-8038 (TTY: 711) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or attend a NextBlue Medicare benefits event this fall. For accommodations of persons with special needs at meetings call 1-844-753-8038 (TTY: 711) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.