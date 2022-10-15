FARGO, N.D. – NextBlue of North Dakota has received a 4.5-Star rating for its Medicare Advantage (MA) plan in its first eligible year to receive the important, independent rating.
Every year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rates MA plans on a scale of one to five Stars, with five being the highest. Star ratings are an important factor for beneficiaries to review as they consider Medicare coverage options as plans are rated on several factors, including:
§ How well the plan partners with providers to identify a member's care needs;
§ Member perception of the plan's organization and participating providers;
§ Prescription drug management;
§ How responsive the plan is and the quality-of-care beneficiaries receive; and
§ Member complaint reports and how many people leave the plan each year.
"On top of being one of the fastest growing MA plans in North Dakota, achieving the 4.5-Star rating for 2023 is a validation that our members receive a supportive, high-quality experience when they choose NextBlue for their Medicare coverage," said Beth West, NextBlue of North Dakota plan president."
Individuals can compare quality through the Star ratings using the online Medicare Plan Finder tool available on Medicare.gov.
NextBlue of North Dakota is available in 52 of the state's 53 counties and features a comprehensive network of participating providers. As an affiliate of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, NextBlue of North Dakota provides members access to the national Blue Cross Blue Shield provider network to help ensure they can get care almost anywhere.
Annual Enrollment begins Oct. 15, 2022 and ends Dec. 7, 2022.
For more information, please visit NextBlueND.com, call 1-844-753-8038 (TTY: 711) Monday through Friday with weekend hours Oct. 1 through Mar. 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, or attend a NextBlue Medicare benefits event this fall. For accommodations of persons with special needs at meetings call 1-844-753-8038 (TTY: 711) Monday through Friday with weekend hours Oct. 1 through Mar. 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.