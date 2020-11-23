Good Afternoon!
This week we will be celebrating American Educators Week and sharing our "Thankfulness" for all of the educators at Valley City Public Schools. While we all continue to face many challenges related to COVID-19, we are very thankful for students, educators, parents, and community. Together, we truly believe that we are bridging health and education at VCPS!
COVID-19 Report
In the past 10 days we have experienced a small increase in positive cases within our school district. This has coincided with the increase within Barnes County during the same period. Despite this increase, our overall numbers are very low and when considered with our 1350 students and staff members, we have less than 1% of our population that is currently positive for COVID-19. (Noting: majority of our positive cases have been as a result of a household contact).
We know that our students, staff, parents, and families are making many sacrifices right now to allow us to continue with in-person learning and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your sacrifices during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and helping us reach our goal of in-person learning thru Friday, December 18, 2020.
Potential Shortage of Staffing- Calling on Substitutes
We are currently addressing any potentials of staffing shortages related to COVID-19 within our school district. If you have at least 48 semester hours of college credit, can successfully complete a background screening, and love kids, we would be interested to hear from you and having you apply to become one of our 'emergency' substitutes. Please contact Brenna Schroeder at brenna.schroeder@k12.nd.us or at 701.845.0483. VCPS is developing a plan to address any potential shortages and your support of this plan would be much appreciated.
Advisory Meetings- Elementary and Secondary Parents/Guardians
If you are a VCPS parent and would like to provide your feedback to our district on our District COVID-19 plan, please send an email with your interest to brenna.schroeder@k12.nd.us. We will be identifying a small group of parents from all of our schools that can provide us with feedback regarding our district plan and the successes and challenges from this school year. These meetings will be held virtually (via Zoom) at 7:00pm on Monday, November 30th and Tuesday, December 1st. While we do value all parents feedback, depending upon the number of requests, we may need to limit the total number of participants in these meetings.
Thank you all again so much for your continued support of our educators at Valley City Public Schools. Your kind words, positive messages, and overall support is helping so much to get us through these challenges. Without doubt, we are better together, bridging health and education!
If you have any questions, as always, please feel free to contact us.
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483