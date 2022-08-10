Valley City’s Scout Troop 560 can add four names to its roster of scouts who have achieved the highest of honors in the organization – the coveted rank of Eagle.
Daryl Nelson, Teddy Hochhalter, Kailer Logan and Connor Pfennig were all recently honored as Eagle Scouts, the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to the rigors and virtues of scouting. Each of the boys came to the Scouts for a different reason – some urged by family, others drawn to the lifestyle.
But not every Scout becomes an Eagle, and so the Times-Record sat down with Nelson, Hochhalter and Logan to discuss what kept them going, what lessons they’ve learned and what it takes to soar like an eagle.
“It certainly is an honorable and great achievement,” Logan said. “I feel very strongly towards it, but it doesn’t feel too much different … I think you have to live your life as an Eagle Scout before you can become one, so it doesn’t feel that much different than before.”
