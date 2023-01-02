Before we were able to create a tradition of celebrating the new year at the close of the 12-month calendar, staying up until midnight and making resolutions, someone had to determine (A) how long a year actually was and (B) when that year started and ended.
The earliest recorded New Year festivities date back to ancient Babylon, around 4,000 years ago, with their celebration in late March. The first new moon following the Spring Equinox welcomed the new year.
Cultures often set their own celebrations of the new year around an annual astronomical, meteorological or agricultural event. In Egypt, the new year began with the rising of the star Sirius, the same time as the annual flooding of the Nile. In China, the second new moon after the Winter Solstice heralded the new year.
The early Roman calendar, created in the 8th Century B.C., was 10 months (304 days), and the year changed with each Spring equinox. Over centuries, the calendar and sun fell out of alignment and in 46 B.C., Julius Caesar consulted prominent astronomers and mathematicians to solve fix it. The result was an added 90 days to the calendar creating the Julian calendar, closely resembling the calendar many modern countries use today. Caesar also named January 1 as the first day of the new year to honor the Roman god Janus—a god with two faces, allowing him to look to the past and future at once—for which January is named. Romans celebrated by exchanging gifts, decorating, and attending parties.
Medieval Europe’s Christian leaders temporarily changed Jan. 1 as the new year to other days with religious significance. Pope Gregory XIII re-established January 1 as the first day of the new year in 1582.
Today, we associate confetti, Times Square, and wine and spirits with New Years celebrations. That partying began a long time ago—it appears humans of every age like to let loose and have fun. Pagan Romans were credited with using crazy parties to celebrate the new year. They started ushered in the new year by hosting and attending drunken gatherings, an act that they believed symbolically reenacted the world’s chaos before the gods put the cosmos in order.
As for our tradition of New Year’s Resolutions, we return again to the ancient Babylonians. They’re seen as the first to have made an effort to step into the new year with new resolutions, making promises to earn the favor of the gods and enter the year on a good note. If you’re following the Babylonians path and making a resolution of your own this new year, here are a few things that might be helpful for you: try to pick one goal, making sure it’s specific. Create a plan, celebrate the little wins, seek support, and take small steps. Also, remember that change is a process! With support, know that even when small stumbles happen, they don’t have to bring you down.
Wishing you and yours a very Happy New Year!