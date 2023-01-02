New Years

Before we were able to create a tradition of celebrating the new year at the close of the 12-month calendar, staying up until midnight and making resolutions, someone had to determine (A) how long a year actually was and (B) when that year started and ended.

The earliest recorded New Year festivities date back to ancient Babylon, around 4,000 years ago, with their celebration in late March. The first new moon following the Spring Equinox welcomed the new year.

