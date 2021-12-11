BISMARCK, N.D. – Drivers interested in acquiring a commercial driver's license (CDL) will be required to complete additional federal training prior to taking the driving test beginning Feb. 7.
Entry-level driver training (ELDT) is a set of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) minimum training standards for commercial driver license holders and applicants.
“This training course provides a nationwide standard to ensure that new drivers have the same minimum level of competence and safety,” said Brad Schaffer, North Dakota Department of Transportation driver license division director.
Read the full story in your Dec. 10-12, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.