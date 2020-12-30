2020: a year that has been marked by historic happenings, from a global pandemic to a presidential election and beyond. It’s dished out grief, loss, mingling with the little joys that we have found for ourselves to fight through. As we prepare to leave this year behind, how about we commiserate with our ancestors who lived through what was an incredibly dark time of their own—literally.
In 536 AD, much of the world was shrouded in strange darkness when a veil of dust obstructed the sun’s rays for 18 months. Historical accounts of that time describe the sun’s appearance as if in constant eclipse. It suddenly became a dim, cold star.
Read the full story in your Wed., Dec. 30th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.