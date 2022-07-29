North Dakota is well-known for being one of the least-populated U.S. states, famed more for its inhospitable climate than for the myriad opportunities it offers…or at least, that’s how things used to be.
Now, with shifting times and rising costs of living in other states spurring a new wave of relocations, North Dakota suddenly has an abundance to offer those eager to escape the high prices and high intensity of more populous climes…and ready to help those looking to take that leap is Melyssa Diebold, workforce projects coordinator with the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
“People are looking for more open space, opportunity, just a change of pace … lower taxes … North Dakota’s got a lot to offer,” Diebold told the Times-Record. “So it’s just about informing our community champions to make sure you’re talking highly of North Dakota, because there are so many great things about our state.”
Diebold and her champions are linked by a new resource the Commerce Department has put together, called the North Dakota Relocation Help Desk. This resource is a part of the Find the Good Life initiative, which began its life in 2012 as simple website with a few links and information and has now grown into a well-organized pipeline that has already successfully brought at least one applicant to the Peace Garden State.
Read the full story in your July 29th-31st Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.