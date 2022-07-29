Kayaking on the Sheyenne

North Dakota is well-known for being one of the least-populated U.S. states, famed more for its inhospitable climate than for the myriad opportunities it offers…or at least, that’s how things used to be.

Now, with shifting times and rising costs of living in other states spurring a new wave of relocations, North Dakota suddenly has an abundance to offer those eager to escape the high prices and high intensity of more populous climes…and ready to help those looking to take that leap is Melyssa Diebold, workforce projects coordinator with the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

