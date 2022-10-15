Student Teacher Shortage

BISMARCK, ND – In January 2022, North Dakota United released polling results from our members in K-12 public education that indicated shockingly high levels of frustration and burnout within the field. In an effort to find out what’s changed since then, ND United polled our members again as they returned to their classrooms for another school year.

The poll, conducted by DFM Research, in August 2022 asked our members questions about their professional satisfaction, what factors are causing them to think about leaving the profession, and what pressures they feel from outside sources on how to do their jobs.

Recommended for you