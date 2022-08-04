The Congregational United Church of Christ in Valley City has had a new pastor for the better part of a year – Jane Millikan, who came to North Dakota for love and has stayed to serve God.
“I used to come to this church frequently when I was serving in Gackle, Judd and Streeter,” Millikan said. “I always liked this church and liked this town.”
Millikan was born in California, but has called North Dakota home for some 35 years now.
“I came to North Dakota because I fell in love, and I’m still in love,” she said.
Drawn to the priesthood while in college, Millikan believes her role as pastor is based upon building community, and so has made that a key priority for her time here.
“I believe ministry should be based on building community among church members,” Millikan said. “That’s a high priority for me. One-on-one pastoral care is also…if we’re going to have worship and if we’re going to do various things, it’s the relationship among the community that makes those things worshipful and worthwhile.”
That emphasis on building communities and relationships seems to echo the progressive ideals that sets the UCC apart from other churches.
“The kinds of things that make the UCC distinctive is that we’re a progressive community. We believe in having welcome for anybody, especially those who are not welcome in other churches,” Millikan said. “These days especially, the LGBTQ+ community…we have a saying ‘we leave the judging to God.’”
