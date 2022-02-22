Valley City’s Mobility Plus location is ready to start a new era in its ongoing mission to provide Valley City with the expertise, knowledge and techniques it needs to stay healthy and active.
“We’re starting to move over to a new generation of therapists,” Ryan Lorenz, one of the owners of Mobility Plus, said. “Chuck (Long) has been with us over 30 years and as that time winds down, we have to bring in some new blood.”
Lorenz will now be joined by two new co-owners, Megan Beck and Brittany Sandvig, who bring with them their own energy and experience to the benefit of Valley City residents young and old.
