Mint and Honey Bookkeeping is a newly arrived business to Valley City – a virtual bookkeeper based out of owner and founder Tasha Glasman’s home.
M&H’s services are primarily geared towards local small businesses in the area.
“I am focusing mainly on small businesses locally in the community,” Glasman said. “We do customizable flat-rate pricing, so it’s packages, I can customize them for any business size … you’re paying for what you need.”
