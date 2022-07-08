New Life Assembly of God Church will be holding their annual 2022 Amazing Backpack Giveaway for local students and families on August 9, starting 6 p.m. at the church with a fundraiser meal and bake sale held prior, on Sunday, July 31st, at 5.30 p.m.
The main goal is to help the students, and families, in need as they return to school this fall and make a difference for the children of Barnes County.
Terry F. Detwiler, Lead Pastor at New Life Assembly of God Church shared a brief history about the giveaway that has been going on for the past eight years.
“Over the past years we have worked to provide backpacks and school supplies to students in need in our region. In 2014, our first year, we distributed 63 backpacks filled with supplies. Last year the number grew to 250+. We expect that we will need to meet a similar this year.” said Detwiler. He added, “what that includes is of course a brand new backpack and all the supplies that they would find on a school list for their grade so K-12 and preschool.”
