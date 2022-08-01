Foster Care Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota is launching a new team to divert children in need of services from the juvenile justice system and foster care system. Beginning Aug. 1, a statewide team of human service zone professionals will connect children and their families to community resources.

The team is supervised by the RSR Human Service Zone in southeastern North Dakota, and members work in locations across the state. The North Dakota Department of Human Services provides the policy and procedures oversight.  

Recommended for you