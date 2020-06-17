Valley City has a new historic marker honoring suffragist Elizabeth Preston Anderson, placed as part of the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment's ratification.
Anderson, president of the North Dakota Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) from 1893-1933 was a recognized national and state woman suffrage leader when she lived in Valley City. She inspired North Dakotans to work for women’s voting rights.
