The Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering an informational webinar about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, included in the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act. Up to $10 million in grants is available to eligible organizations with a reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will be offered tomorrow, January 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. Central, 1 p.m. Mountain and will include introductory information about the grant, who can apply, how organizations can prepare and additional details regarding eligibility and applications.
Please Register at https://shutteredvenueoperatorsgrant.eventbrite.com and share with your network.
A second webinar offered by the SBA North Dakota District Office and the North Dakota Small Business Development Centers will be tomorrow, January 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Central, 2 p.m. Mountain. This webinar will provide information about the new Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance under the Economic Aid Act.
