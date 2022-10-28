A new business has sprouted in Valley City – The Green Room, a custom floral boutique, owned and operated by Chance Fraze, bringing quality floral arrangements and the spirit of the Southwest to the basement of Urban Couture next week.
“I wanted the rusticness and the teals of the Southwest, because that’ll always be home,” Fraze said. “I really wanted to join the North Dakota and Arizona together.”
Fraze’s passion for flowers began early – he spent three years working for a florist in Arizona right out of high school.
“She was the most wonderful woman to work for, she was in her late 80’s … she was just a treat to work for,” Fraze said. “She was very particular, she didn’t have set hours for when you were to do floral arrangements, it didn’t matter if it was 3:00 in the morning or midnight, if there was a big order, she’d say ‘hey, I need you. Show up.’ So I learned a lot about the fundamentals (there).”
Those southwestern roots are reflected in the layout of the storefront, which is decorated with reclaimed objects from the rural North Dakota countryside, but also a vivid turquoise display for succulents, reflecting the unmistakable desert skies of Arizona.
Be sure and pick up your Oct. 28-30 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.