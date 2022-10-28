Chance Fraze / Green Room

A new business has sprouted in Valley City – The Green Room, a custom floral boutique, owned and operated by Chance Fraze, bringing quality floral arrangements and the spirit of the Southwest to the basement of Urban Couture next week.

“I wanted the rusticness and the teals of the Southwest, because that’ll always be home,” Fraze said. “I really wanted to join the North Dakota and Arizona together.”

