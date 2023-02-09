The new clubhouse at Charlie Brown Memorial Field is getting close to final stages.
Thanks to the great February weather we have had over the past few days, the roof is now on. The wrap has been done for a while. Next phase will be plumbing, electricity and siding. Siding may be as early as next week.
The clubhouse is a project that has been in the works for sometime now and as they near completion, this long awaited addition to Charlie Brown Field is not just an idea anymore, its a reality.
The plan is still to have the clubhouse completed sometime in April. The Valley City State University Vikings are scheduled for a home series versus Bellevue March 24th, then Presentation College comes to town on April 7th.
The Valley City Hi-Liners home opener is scheduled for April 4th versus Devils Lake.