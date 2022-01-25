Some people want to get better prepared mentally for retirement and others want to plan their retirement instead of defaulting to falling into this new phase of their life. They want to plan this phase in the same way they chose their college and professional life. Many want to plan their retirement based on their values and definition of what makes them happy, not on others’ expectations.
On Feb 10, Ellen Bjelland and Susan Milender, NDSU Extension Agents in Ward and Barnes County respectively, will kick off a six-session online book club centered around the book “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement by Hyrum W. Smith.
