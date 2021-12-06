New Amazon Alexa Skill North Pole Live is primed to spark the imaginations of children and adults alike this festive season.
North Pole Live allows users to ‘listen in live’ to what Santa and his elves are getting up to as they prepare to fly around the world on Christmas Eve - thanks to a microphone ‘hidden’ inside the big man’s workshop. Listeners can expect to hear sounds of toys being made, updates to the nice or naughty list, elf conversations, tannoy announcements, and even Santa stopping by as well!
