The North Dakota Winter Show Board has brought Brandee Moore on board as the new NDWS Manager. Moore, an Arkansas native, has been in North Dakota for four years now, and she brings a lot of experience with the rural way of life that all NDWS Event Center activities celebrate.
She grew up on a cattle ranch in Arkansas, spending her time doing FFA activities, livestock judging, rodeo events and the like. She also brings extensive business and financial experience to the table: Moore worked for many years as an accountant and budget analyst for both federal and state government. With years of professional rodeo production and financial expertise under her belt, Moore is excited to step into the role of NDWS Manager.
