North Dakota has a multitude of things that make it special, but the one at the center of it all is agriculture. Crop and livestock production create the fiber of North Dakota’s statewide community, and Valley City gets to be a big part of that as host to the largest cattle show in the state. That tradition returns to Valley City with the 2022 23rd annual North Star Classic, December 2-4.
The North Star Classic is an agriculture-oriented show that focuses primarily on the livestock sector of production agriculture. The North Star Classic began in 2000, and has grown every year since. This event allows cattlemen to not only display their livestock and compete in both individual and pen shows - but it also allows the exchange of ideas, trends, and sales of several breeds. Junior shows allow the youth to be involved in the cattle industry to hone their skills of livestock showing, judging, and fitting.
Though so many things have changed over the past years, the North Star Classic is continuing to carry on their time honored traditions.
The North Star Classic event will include the popular Cattlemen’s Ball and Sale on Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a prime rib buffet supper, cattlemen’s raffle drawings, elite cattle & trip and merchandise auction lots, cash bar and door prizes.
On Saturday, December 3 a fitting clinic in Main Arena at 9 a.m. followed by the fairest of the them all jackpot show at 10 a.m., Hereford sale and barn safety bash at 4 p.m. and wrapping up the day with Showmanship event in peewee (under 8), junior (8-12), intermediate (13-16) and senior (17-21) divisions at 6 p.m. Top two in each division will be selected for awards. Both rings will be ran at the same time with one age division per ring. There is an event for everyone on Saturday from shows to cattle sales to the Country Christmas Vendor Show held in the NDWS South Exhibit Building.
The final day of the 2022 events starts early at 8 a.m. with the Junior Show in the Main Arena followed by the Ag Country junior prospect steer & heifer showdown half an hour after completion of the junior show. Traditional events such as: multiple breed sales, fitting clinic, junior show, commercial ag vendors and more make the North Star Classic the event that all should visit.
NDWS Manager Brandee Moore and 2022 North Star Classic co-managers Jaci Cargo and Kelcey Hoffmann are looking forward to this weekend’s event and continuing with tradition. All are invited to come, participate and enjoy the show’s events throughout the weekend. For more information or tickets, contact the North Dakota Winter Show Office at 1-800-437-0218 or visit their website, northdakotawintershow.com.