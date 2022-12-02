North Star Classic 2021 Photo

North Dakota has a multitude of things that make it special, but the one at the center of it all is agriculture. Crop and livestock production create the fiber of North Dakota’s statewide community, and Valley City gets to be a big part of that as host to the largest cattle show in the state. That tradition returns to Valley City with the  2022 23rd annual North Star Classic, December 2-4.

The North Star Classic is an agriculture-oriented show that focuses primarily on the livestock sector of production agriculture. The North Star Classic began in 2000, and has grown every year since. This event allows cattlemen to not only display their livestock and compete in both individual and pen shows - but it also allows the exchange of ideas, trends, and sales of several breeds. Junior shows allow the youth to be involved in the cattle industry to hone their skills of livestock showing, judging, and fitting.

