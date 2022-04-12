Over two days of rodeo saw young contenders from across the state gather in Valley City to strive for honor and glory in the main rodeo arena. Here are the results – note that some events are duplicated, as they occurred on different days.
Girls Breakaway
Roping
1st place: Teagan Domier of Portland, ND
Boys Breakaway
Roping
1st place: Bridger Llewellyn of Wibaux
Ribbon Roping
1st place: Teigen Earsley of Baldwin
Chute Dogging
1st place: Sutton Hennesy of Des Lacs
Steers Saddle Bronc
1st place: Chase Kling of Belfield
Boys Goat Tying
1st place: Chase Kling of Belfield
Tie-down Roping
1st place: Blu Miller of Bismarck
Team Roping
1st place: Breece Oakland of Bismarck and Burel Erickson of Almont
Ribbon Roping
1st place: Teigen Earsley of Baldwin
Girls Goat Tying
1st place: Teagan Homelvig of Rhame
Pole Bending
1st place: Carlee Miller of Bowman
Boys Breakaway
Roping
1st place: Cashin Carson of Grassy Butte
Girls Breakaway
Roping
1st place: Presley Hill
Team Roping
1st place: Cashin Carson and Cannin Carson of Grassy Butte
Boys Goat Tying
1st place: Zane Wagoner of Arnegard
Girls Goat Tying
1st place: Carlee Miller of Bowman
Steers Bareback
1st place: Chase Kling of Belfield
Bull Riding
1st place: Pitch Hager of Karlsurhe
Chute Dogging
1st place: Zane Wagoner of Arnegard
Steers Saddle Bronc
1st place: Zane Wagoner of Arnegard
Pole Bending
1st place: Kinley Follman of Towner, ND
Tie-down roping
1st place: Sutton Hennesy of Des Lacs
Barrel Racing
1st place: Carlee Miller of Bowman
Bull Riding
1st place: Teytum Bullinger of Dickinson
