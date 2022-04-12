NDWS - ND High School rodeo, April 2022

Over two days of rodeo saw young contenders from across the state gather in Valley City to strive for honor and glory in the main rodeo arena. Here are the results – note that some events are duplicated, as they occurred on different days.

Girls Breakaway

Roping

1st place: Teagan Domier of Portland, ND

Boys Breakaway

Roping

1st place: Bridger Llewellyn of Wibaux

Ribbon Roping

1st place: Teigen Earsley of Baldwin

Chute Dogging

1st place: Sutton Hennesy of Des Lacs

Steers Saddle Bronc

1st place: Chase Kling of Belfield

Boys Goat Tying

1st place: Chase Kling of Belfield

Tie-down Roping

1st place: Blu Miller of Bismarck

Team Roping

1st place: Breece Oakland of Bismarck and Burel Erickson of Almont

Ribbon Roping

1st place: Teigen Earsley of Baldwin

Girls Goat Tying

1st place: Teagan Homelvig of Rhame

Pole Bending

1st place: Carlee Miller of Bowman

Boys Breakaway

Roping

1st place: Cashin Carson of Grassy Butte

Girls Breakaway

Roping

1st place: Presley Hill

Team Roping

1st place: Cashin Carson and Cannin Carson of Grassy Butte

Boys Goat Tying

1st place: Zane Wagoner of Arnegard

Girls Goat Tying

1st place: Carlee Miller of Bowman

Steers Bareback

1st place: Chase Kling of Belfield

Bull Riding

1st place: Pitch Hager of Karlsurhe

Chute Dogging

1st place: Zane Wagoner of Arnegard

Steers Saddle Bronc

1st place: Zane Wagoner of Arnegard

Pole Bending

1st place: Kinley Follman of Towner, ND

Tie-down roping

1st place: Sutton Hennesy of Des Lacs

Barrel Racing

1st place: Carlee Miller of Bowman

Bull Riding

1st place: Teytum Bullinger of Dickinson

