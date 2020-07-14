Good news…the good old fashioned fun with your horse returns. The North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) will hosts the second Fun Night Horse Show in the Outdoor Arena on Thursday, July 16th with 5 p.m. entries, start at 6 p.m.
The NDWS also wants to make sure that ALL horse lovers get a chance to participate—whether they have a horse or not. “No Pony, No Problem – Stick Horse Race” gives “riders” of all ages the opportunity to hop on a stick horse and race around the arena.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, July 14th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.