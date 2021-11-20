North Dakota has a multitude of things that make it special, but the one at the center of it all is agriculture. Crop and livestock production create the fiber of North Dakota’s statewide community, and Valley City gets to be a big part of that as host to the largest cattle show in the state.
The North Dakota Winter Show will host the 22nd Annual North Star Classic, December 3rd-5th, 2021.
