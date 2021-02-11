The North Dakota Winter Show has announced that the North Dakota Winter Show Concert which is normally set during the show in Valley City has been pushed back until 2022.
i3G Media Valley City Manager Erin Tombarge said we want to continue the tradition of delivering the finest show possible, and look forward to the return of this event during the 2022 North Dakota Winter Show. She said due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 North Dakota Winter Show Concert has been pushed back and will return in 2022.
The 2021 North Dakota Winter Show will be held March 10th – 14th. For a full list of North Dakota Winter Show events and tickets visit their website at northdakotawintershow