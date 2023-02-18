NDWS - Wheel of Ag Game Show

The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show is coming to the 86th annual North Dakota Winter Show. This new attraction will be a live show on the the Ag Country stage starting Thursday, March 9th and running through Sunday, March 12th in the afternoon. Dates of the show can be found in the TR community calendar or at www.northdakotawintershow.com.

North Dakota Winter Show Manager Brandee Moore said this year’s show kicks off Saturday, March 4th with the Michael Ray concert and opening act Trip Wire at 7 p.m. in the main arena.

