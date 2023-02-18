The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show is coming to the 86th annual North Dakota Winter Show. This new attraction will be a live show on the the Ag Country stage starting Thursday, March 9th and running through Sunday, March 12th in the afternoon. Dates of the show can be found in the TR community calendar or at www.northdakotawintershow.com.
North Dakota Winter Show Manager Brandee Moore said this year’s show kicks off Saturday, March 4th with the Michael Ray concert and opening act Trip Wire at 7 p.m. in the main arena.
On Tuesday, March 7th Senior Dance Day will be held at the Valley City Eagles club 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The North Dakota Winter Show Chili Cook-off and ice cream social will be in the main arena at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8th the vendor show opens, tractor pull at noon and truck pull at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 9th horse team events at 8:30 a.m., pony pull at 12:30 p.m., draft horse pull at 2 p.m. and ranch rodeo and calcutta at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10th Queen contest horsemanship 8 a.m., Market at the Armory 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., PRCA Rodeo slack 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11th Market at the Armory 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Queen contest, fashion show, interviews and brunch 9 a.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. PRCA Rodeo 2 p.m., Queen coronation at 6:15 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo 7 p.m. in the main arena.
Sunday, March 12th Jr. Cattle Show 8 a.m. in the main arena, Cowboy Church on Ag Country Stage at 9 a.m., Bid Call Auctioneers contest 2 p.m. in the main arena.