Valley City, N.D. – There haven’t been very many North Dakota Winter Shows that Jannene Janssen has missed.
The LaMoure, N.D. woman, born and raised in Edgeley, came into this world the same year the Winter Show began, in 1937, and she laughs when she says, “everybody knows how old I am because they know I was born the year the show started.”
Her parents, Paul and June Musland, took her to the Winter Show, and to the horse shows as she competed in them.
