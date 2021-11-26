FARGO - Twenty-six women have been selected to participate in the 2022 Women’s Leadership Program. These women applied to build community connection, grow personally and professionally, and pay it forward through service. These participants were chosen in a competitive application process based on their desire for growth within their unique roles. The North Dakota Women’s Business Center (NDWBC), host of the program, is pleased to announce this outstanding class:
Penny Wolla - Blush Boutique
Read the full story in your Nov. 26-28, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.