BISMARCK, N.D. –  The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division announced that the recently enhanced website for North Dakota Tourism was recognized for the redesign as an “Outstanding Website” by the Web Marketing Association WebAward.

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for website development. Entries from around the world were adjudicated in 86 industry categories during this year's competition and judged on design, copywriting, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.

