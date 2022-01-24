Soybean producers and crop advisers interested in soybean production management updates should plan to attend the 2022 Getting it Right in Soybean Production Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This online-only conference will be hosted on Zoom.
The conference will be conducted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and is supported by the North Dakota Soybean Council. The conference is free to attend, but pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/NDSUGettingItRight22. All who preregister will receive emailed instructions on how to participate.
