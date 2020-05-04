The North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station has released two new varieties of pulse crops: ND Dawn yellow pea and ND Crown kabuli chickpea.
“These varieties represent a collaborative effort among various personnel associated with the NDSU Pulse Breeding Program,” says Nonoy Bandillo, North Dakota State University Department of Plant Sciences assistant professor and pulse crop breeder.
The new varieties were developed by Bandillo and Kevin McPhee, former NDSU pulse crop breeder, based on the main campus, along with former assistant pulse breeders Shana Forster and Thomas Stefaniak, and research specialist Hannah Worral, stationed at the North Central Research Extension Center. Featuring ND Dawn Yellow Pea and ND Crown Kabuli Chickpea.
