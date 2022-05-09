Ranchers will have an opportunity to learn more about mineral nutrition for beef cattle through an educational program hosted by North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University (SDSU), Montana State University and the University of Wyoming.
Extension beef cattle specialists from the four universities are accepting registrations for the series, titled “Mineral Nutrition for the Beef Cow Herd.”
The program, which was developed due to increased interest in grazing mineral nutrition, will kick off with educational webinars that will be held in May. It will include information on mineral nutrition along with tools to help producers successfully monitor mineral consumption and make adjustments to achieve desired mineral consumption levels.
The spring webinar sessions are scheduled for May 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Mountain time (7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Central time).
Read the full story in your Monday, May 9th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.