North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help meet the workforce needs of the state.
“As an institution that is deeply committed to the career outcomes of our graduates, we are constantly in search of innovative approaches to help the NDSU community navigate today’s increasingly tech-driven economy,” said Provost Margaret Fitzgerald. “By expanding access to technology certification courses, we’re furthering our commitment to provide practical education and support that both reflects the booming digital transformation occurring in the workplace, and boosts economic mobility for our students and alumni.”
The certifications are designed for students and professionals at any stage of their educational or career journeys. Many of the certification courses offer flexibility to attend when convenient, while providing access to one-on-one mentoring and training from industry-certified instructors.
“This unique approach to technology training will enable our students and community members to accelerate their careers and earning potential,” said Stacy Duffield, director of the NDSU Office of Teaching and Learning. “This is about not only empowering our learners with the skills they need, but also creating new pools of talent for our workforce, benefiting our economy and improving the quality of life for our communities.”
Courses consist of two tracks, the Accelerator Program and the Emerging Tech Program. The Accelerator Program provides online, asynchronous and instructor-led training courses to help students gain certification in in-demand technologies. The Emerging Tech Program hires, trains and certifies entry-level technology talent over the course of 10-12 weeks, before deploying them at Fortune 500 companies and federal contractors.
Be sure to log in to www.times-online.com to read stories like these featured in our Monday e-edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.