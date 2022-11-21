Cow and calf in snow

For ranchers on a fall weaning schedule, considering factors that impact calf health and wellbeing can help prevent calf loss, according to Dr. Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian-livestock stewardship.

One factor is changing weather conditions. In the northern Plains, cold rain, snow and mud can be a significant stressor to animal well-being.

