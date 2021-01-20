Farming and ranching are businesses that often involve the entire family.
So when the farm or ranch operation faces challenges such as poor growing and harvesting conditions, low commodity prices, trade wars, a shortage of livestock feed for winter or injuries, the stress affects everyone in the family. These stressors are risk factors for prescription opioid misuse.
North Dakota State University Extension has partnered with South Dakota State University Extension to provide services that prevent opioid misuse in rural communities, particularly in the farming/ranching industry, across the two states through a program called Strengthening the Heartland (STH). They received a $563,825 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and a $319,926 Rural Health and Safety Education (RHSE) grant two years ago to carry out that work.
