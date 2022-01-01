Some people want to get better prepared mentally for retirement.
Others want to plan their retirement instead of defaulting to falling into this new phase of their life. They want to plan this phase in the same way they chose their college and professional life.
Many want to plan their retirement based on their values and definition of what makes them happy, not on others’ expectations.
They all can get help through the Purposeful Retirement Book Club that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting.
On February 10, NDSU Extension family and community wellness agents Ellen Bjelland and Susan Milender will kick off a six-session online book club centered around the book “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith. Attendees will meet via Zoom from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Central time biweekly through April 21. Each participant will receive a free copy of the book and will be invited to group discussions and to think about retirement in new and exciting ways.
The group discussion will encourage attendees to explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase their knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, and identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, as well as explore goals and priorities for retirement.
To register for this book club, visit https://forms .gle/8ounJyjGe NtgdUJ98. Space is limited and registration will close on February 1 unless already filled. Participating in this event is free of charge.
For more information, contact Bjelland at 701-857-6444/ellen.bjelland@ndsu.edu or Milender at 701-845-8528/susan.milender@ndsu.edu.