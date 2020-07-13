The sessions will be held online from 2 to 3 p.m. Central time July 22 and 29 and Aug. 5.
North Dakota State University Extension will host a three-session online food preservation class as part of the Field to Fork program.
The dates for the classes and the topics that will be covered are:
•July 22: Introduction to food preservation, freezing produce for best quality
•July 29: Let’s make jams, jellies and pickles
•Aug. 5: Let’s preserve tomatoes and salsa
