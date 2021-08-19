North Dakota State University has launched the Aging in Community (AIC) Project.
The AIC Project is an initiative to improve the quality of life for older adults who wish to stay in their rural homes and communities. NDSU Extension will work with community stakeholders in two rural communities to identify solutions to rural aging issues. The project will be piloted in the Lisbon area and rural Morton County.
The project is based on a successful model of community-based care in rural North Dakota, called Community of Care, that has proven to help older adults live with autonomy and dignity. The Community of Care model will be adapted and/or replicated in the two pilot communities and be evaluated for effectiveness, replicability and sustainability.
