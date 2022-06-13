Crop advisers are invited to attend North Dakota State University Extension’s annual crop management field school set for Friday, June 24, starting at 9 a.m. at the Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).
Participants will receive updates on crop pest and soil management recommendations using hands-on training in field demonstration plots and research trials.
“The information received can immediately be used during the balance of the crop season, as well as future years,” says Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist at the CREC. “The program is designed for crop advisers but also will be beneficial for farmers.”
