Purpose Book Club Puzzle

Registration for the Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension, is now available.

Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist, and Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, will serve as the hosts of the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith.

