Caregiver Holding Elderly Mans Hand

North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension are hosting a series of free virtual workshops for family caregivers.

The workshops will be offered on Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. All presentations start at noon CST and last one hour. They are free to attend, and caregivers can sign up as individuals or invite a group as a watch party host.

