Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.
“Drought presents many tough challenges for farms and ranches,” says Brian Haugen, acting state executive director for the North Dakota FSA. “FSA administers programs that can offer a range of services and programs to help anticipate, survive and recover from drought conditions.”
