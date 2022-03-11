Sobriety Checkpoint graphic

On Saturday, March 19, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Sherriff’s Office, and Jamestown Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Stutsman County. On Friday, March 18, and on Saturday, March 19; the North Dakota Highway Patrol will participate in a saturation patrol throughout Stutsman County. The purpose of the checkpoint and saturation patrols are to deter impaired driving and to educate the public on the dangers of driving impaired. In 2021, there were 101 traffic fatalities on North Dakota roadways; 31, or 30.7%, of those fatalities were the result from impaired-driving related crashes as determined by NDDOT. Alcohol and drug-related crashes are preventable. NDHP Regional Sergeant Ben Kennelly stated, “The safety of people on our roadways is our priority. Every driver consistently needs to make the responsible choice to always drive sober. If a driver is impaired in any way, that driver needs to make the choice to not drive, even if it’s just a short distance.” The North Dakota Highway Patrol is committed to the Vision Zero strategy which aims to establish a culture of driver’s personal responsibility for their own safety as well as for the safety of their passengers and the traveling public.

Recommended for you