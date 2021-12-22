A multiple vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Interstate 29 near mile marker 351 westbound yesterday. One vehicle changed lanes, causing another to swerve, which lost control and went across three lanes of traffic. This caused other vehicles to brake and lose control. Seven vehicles in total were damaged from side-swiping other vehicles and rear-ending others. Two vehicles struck the concrete traffic barrier in the median. No injuries were reported. Disabled vehicles came to rest in multiple lanes of traffic. Traffic was impacted/slowed for about an hour and a half while vehicles were towed from the scene.
The NDHP would like to remind motorists to drive safe during the holidays. Obey speed limits and drive with caution in inclement weather, reducing speeds when necessary. Increase following distances for weather and road conditions, night-time travel, and heavy traffic volumes. And don’t forget to turn on headlights when it’s snowing, even during the day!