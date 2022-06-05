BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will hold a vehicle auction online Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. CST. The livestream public auction will include 86 vehicles located in Bismarck. Vehicle bidding will be available online only. Customers can find information and a listing of vehicles available for purchase through the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov or the auction website at orrauctioneers.com for photos. In person viewing is also available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 218 Airport Road in Bismarck. To bid on vehicles, you must pre-register online at orrauctioneers.com. Customers are also able to pre-bid if they are unable to attend the live auction. Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, and pick-up trucks. For more information on dates and locations visit the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.
